A 28-year-old Islamorada man was arrested Saturday after destroying a vehicle window and punching a bystander.
Earnest George Nader was charged with battery, damage to property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Nader was reportedly drinking at the Hog Heaven Sports Bar and Grill at about 10 p.m. with a family member when they left in a sport utility vehicle. Nader, the passenger, began kicking the windshield from the inside of the SUV for some reason. The family member left and drove to Pelican Cove Resort and Marina, where Nader exited, jumped on the hood and began kicking the windshield from the outside. It was not clear what prompted Nader’s behavior.
Two Pelican Cove employees — a 34-year-old female and a 67-year-old male — were checking on the property in a golf cart when they witnessed Nader. The female began calling 911 when Nader aggressively reached in her direction, but the male employee intervened. Nader then struck the man, breaking his glasses.
Deputies Anfernee Rodriguez, Joel Rios, Vaughn O’Keefe and Scott Costa responded.
Nader was being restrained by several onlookers at Pelican Cove when Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived. Nader resisted and pulled away from the deputy who was attempting to restrain Nader. Nader was eventually placed in a Sheriff’s Office patrol car whereupon he began to kick the interior, damaging the door.
Nader was taken to Mariners Hospital for treatment, where he continued to scream and resist.
Nader was cleared from the hospital and taken to jail, where he was being held on $12,500 bond.