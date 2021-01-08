The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team entered a camper near Mile Marker 102 Thursday afternoon to find a burglary subject dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The decedent was identified as Travis Lee Lewanski, 28 of Key Largo, according to a news release from Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. There were no other people found in the small, RV-style camper.
“It’s a sad day whenever anyone loses their life in this manner, but I’m thankful no citizens or law enforcement officers were injured today,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this individual’s family and I thank my staff for their professionalism and care in handling this situation.”
Detectives went to the camper at around 10:15 a.m. to interview Lewanski about the recent burglary and theft of approximately $6,000 in silver coins and a lesser amount of ammunition from another residence in Key Largo.
When detectives announced their presence, a single gunshot rang out and a bullet shattered a small window near the door where the detectives were located. The detectives took cover nearby and called for assistance.
Multiple other deputies, the SWAT Team and a hostage negotiator, as well as law enforcement partners with the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, arrived. A perimeter was set up around Mahogany Drive and Lime Drive, and surrounding homes and properties were evacuated.
The Sheriff’s Office attempted to make contact with the shooter early via cellphone, to no avail. The Sheriff’s Office also employed a PA system and bullhorn over the course of the next two hours in an attempt to contact the suspect, again to no avail. The Sheriff’s Office never saw or heard any movement from anyone in the camper, reports state.
The Sheriff’s Office deployed chemical munitions — fired from a 12-gauge shotgun — in hope the subject would voluntarily exit the camper. The Sheriff’s Office fired an additional volley of chemical munitions after the first had no effect. The second also no effect.
The decision was made to make a tactical entry. Traffic was temporarily halted on U.S. 1. The SWAT Team entered and found Lewanski dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A handgun was found at this side.
It appears the bullet that Lewanski used to take his own life was the same round that exited the window when detectives made their initial contact, Linhardt said.
There were no other injuries reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
Autopsy results are pending.