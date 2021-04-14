Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 32-year-old Key Largo man during the weekend after he reportedly forcibly kissed an underage, female grocery store employee and threatened others with pocket knives.
Deputies arrested Melchor Pastor Hernandez on charges of four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and resisting arrest, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. There were no serious injuries reported during the incident.
The incident began at approximately 6:06 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the Winn-Dixie in Key Largo. A manager reported Hernandez entered the store too intoxicated to speak, Linhardt said. Hernandez grabbed an underage female employee by her neck and forcibly kissed her on the cheek, Linhardt said.
Two managers confronted Hernandez when he produced two pocket knives, which he began waving in the air. Hernandez began striking the shelves with the knives. The managers stated they feared for their safety and separated themselves from Hernandez. Hernandez then left the store, according to Linhardt.
Video security footage corroborated the managers’ and teenager’s version of events, Linhardt said. Multiple deputies responded and began to look for Hernandez, who is known to deputies because of past interactions with law enforcement.
Deputies were then called to Rowell’s Waterfront Park less than an hour later where three men reported a man matching Hernandez’s description was threatening them with knives, Linhardt said.
Deputies found Hernandez sitting at picnic table at the park. Hernandez ignored Sgt. Josh Brady’s commands to raise his hands. Deputy Alexandria Hradecky attempted to talk to Hernandez. Hernandez reached into his pockets and threw one of the pocket knives. He then produced the other pocket knife and stuck it in the table top, Linhardt said.
Sgt. Brady attempted to shock Hernandez with a Taser after Hernandez reached for the knife on the table, but it was ineffective. Hernandez began taking steps toward the water when Sgt. Brady rushed him in an effort to keep Hernandez from entering the water. Hernandez flexed and tensed his body to avoid being handcuffed, Linhardt said.
Hernandez was taken to Mariners Hospital where he was medically cleared. Hernandez was then taken to jail, Linhardt said.