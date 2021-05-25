A 41-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Saturday after a litany of drugs, syringes and pipes were found in his possession.
Bryce Dennis Oliphant was charged with multiple counts of drug possession and drug paraphernalia. He also had a warrant for smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
Sgt. Nick Whiteman was pumping gas at the Marlin gas station in Islamorada at approximately 11 a.m. when a Nissan sedan parked at the gas pump next to him. Sgt. Whiteman noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the car. He also noticed the female driver’s two children — ages 13 and 14 — where sharing the single front passenger seat. The driver stated she did not have a medical marijuana card. She stated the male in the backseat was smoking marijuana. The male in the backseat, later identified as Oliphant, appeared nervous.
Oliphant initially gave Sgt. Whiteman a false name. Oliphant was detained. The following were found in Oliphant’s possession:
• 10 syringes, one of which was in the crack of his buttocks;
• 3 glass pipes;
• A small amount of marijuana;
• 4.8 grams of methamphetamine;
• A small amount of crack cocaine; and
• .2 grams of heroin.
Oliphant was taken to jail and was being held on bond totaling $225,000.
The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.