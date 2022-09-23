This story has been updated to reflect the candidate continuing her campaign, charges being dropped and removing outdated material.
Key West City Commission Dist. IV candidate Kim Highsmith, who was arrested earlier this week on misdemeanor battery charges along with her stepson, said in a news release she will continue to campaign for the seat.
"I intend to see this campaign to the end, because I love this city so much and can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” Highsmith said. “We have so many issues facing us and I think I am the best candidate to represent District IV to address them; affordable housing, standing up to Tallahassee and defending our right to home rule to name a few. It’s why Safer Cleaner Ships and the Keys Democrats have endorsed our campaign,” she said.
Highsmith is facing Lissette Cuervo Carey for the City Commission Dist. IV seat. In August, Highsmith received 45% of the vote to Carey's 30%, in a four-way race for the post, which became open when current City Commissioner Greg Davila decided not to run.
Highsmith, 52, and her 18-year-old stepson, Thomas, were arrested on misdemeanor battery charges and were later released. Neither party decided to press charges, according to the news release.
The Key West Police Department released a report on Wednesday, Sept. 21, detailing the altercation between the son and his stepmother on Sunday evening at their family home in Key West. Kim Highsmith is married to Monroe County School Board member Bobby Highsmith.
Kim Highsmith contacted police on Monday and told them her stepson threw water on her and she defended herself. She told police her stepson may have received some small scratches on his neck, the police report stated.
When interviewed by police on Monday, Kim Highsmith described her relationship with her stepson as “volatile” and “aggressive” at times, the report stated.
She called police after her husband packed up the family dogs in a vehicle and said he was taking them to a shelter, according to the police report.
When interviewed at Key West High School on Monday, Thomas Highsmith appeared initially reluctant to talk to police, according to the report.
But on Tuesday, Thomas Highsmith told police his father and stepmother had been arguing on Sunday night and the argument “intensified due to their level of intoxication,” and “he attempted to intervene,” the report stated.
Thomas Highsmith then told police Kim Highsmith became “extremely physical with him,” after he threw water on her, the report stated.
After interviewing both Kim and Thomas Highsmith on Tuesday, they were both placed under arrest on misdemeanor charges of battery, according to the police report.
“Domestic disputes happen and law enforcement was called,” Kim Highsmith said. “We did not intend for this to escalate any further and while we disagree with the police’s decision to arrest both of us, we understand their position and are looking forward to having this matter resolved.” she added.
“Our family is going through a very difficult situation and it’s unfortunate the police were involved,” Bobby Highsmith told the Keys Citizen on Tuesday. “I wish no one had been arrested. I don’t think that was warranted under the circumstances.”
Kim Highsmith is a paralegal and former member of the Keys Citizen Editorial Board. Thomas Highsmith is a senior at Key West High School.