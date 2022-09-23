Updated Information

This story has been updated to reflect the candidate continuing her campaign, charges being dropped and removing outdated material.

Key West City Commission Dist. IV candidate Kim Highsmith, who was arrested earlier this week on misdemeanor battery charges along with her stepson, said in a news release she will continue to campaign for the seat. 

"I intend to see this campaign to the end, because I love this city so much and can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” Highsmith said. “We have so many issues facing us and I think I am the best candidate to represent District IV to address them; affordable housing, standing up to Tallahassee and defending our right to home rule to name a few. It’s why Safer Cleaner Ships and the Keys Democrats have endorsed our campaign,” she said.

