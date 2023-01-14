Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old Key West man for bashing a woman’s head into a car window.
Deputies arrested Terry Sean Milligan on charges of aggravated battery and damage to property, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to Mile Marker 40 around 7 p.m. regarding a battery. Deputies arrived at the south end of the Seven-Mile Bridge to find the 46-year-old victim, Linhardt said.
The victim stated Milligan had been drinking all day and was asleep in the front passenger side of their vehicle. She stopped to take her dog for a walk. The sound of the vehicle door awoke and enraged Milligan. He grabbed the victim by the hair and began smashing her head against the windshield, causing part of it to break. He also smashed her head against the vehicle door, Linhardt said.
The victim got out of the vehicle to seek help when Milligan grabbed her by the hair, causing her to fall, and began bashing her head against the pavement. The victim was able to escape and lock herself in the vehicle. Milligan fled on foot. A witness who was parked nearby called 911 and corroborated the victim’s story. The woman’s injuries also corroborated her story, according to Linhardt.
The victim declined transport to the hospital. Milligan was found hiding nearby. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail, Linhardt said, where he was being held on $26,500 bond.