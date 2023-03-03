2023.03.03 illegal dumping

Mattresses from a local hotel are seen dumped near the corner of 4th Avenue and Front Street on Stock Island.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Key West man on charges of illegal dumping after he reportedly discarded 40 mattresses and boxsprings by the side of the road on Stock Island earlier this week.

Deputies arrested Michael Herrera, 40, on a felony charge of illegal dumping, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The mattresses and boxsprings, weighing 1,720 pounds, were left on the county-owned right-of-way on Fourth Street in Stock Island sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning, said Cheryl Sullivan, the county’s solid waste director.

