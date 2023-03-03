The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Key West man on charges of illegal dumping after he reportedly discarded 40 mattresses and boxsprings by the side of the road on Stock Island earlier this week.
Deputies arrested Michael Herrera, 40, on a felony charge of illegal dumping, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The mattresses and boxsprings, weighing 1,720 pounds, were left on the county-owned right-of-way on Fourth Street in Stock Island sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning, said Cheryl Sullivan, the county’s solid waste director.
Herrera reportedly was paid by a Key West hotel to replace and remove the mattresses and box springs, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Herrera admitted he dumped the mattresses on Monday in the hopes residents would take them and that he would return the following day to remove what was left; however, he never returned and the mattresses were left on the street, Linhardt said.
The county removed the mattresses on Wednesday and took them to the nearest transfer station, where they were weighed so the county could determine exactly how much it cost to dispose of them, Sullivan said.
“I want to thank Monroe County Solid Waste Management Director Cheryl Sullivan for her help in this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I believe better, cleaner, safer streets means better, cleaner, safer, neighborhoods, and arresting those who trash our neighborhoods is a top priority for me.”
The illegal dumping and trash problem “is getting worse,” on Stock Island said Diane Beruldsen, president of the Stock Island Association (SIA).
At the Stock Island Association last monthly meeting, members of the group, which was set up a few years ago to address locals issues in the community, spoke about the trash situation becoming worse, Beruldsen said.
Joann Ellis, known as “Trash Lady,” picks up trash every day and reported that there are some real problem areas where trash continues to be dumped, Beruldsen said.
“We would like to catch the culprits dumping and will ask the Sheriff Department if they can put a video cameras in places where there is a high volume of dumping,” Beruldsen said.
Because of the garbage, the Stock Island Association has organized a volunteer group weekly cleanup, which will be on Thursdays for one hour, Beruldsen said. The effort is headed by Stock Island resident Patti Nuhn, who regularly cleaned once a week in Key West. She decided to bring her volunteers to organize the weekly cleanup in Stock Island because it is so bad at some sites.
Anyone can volunteer by contacting Nuhn via email at pattinuhn@yahoo.com or calling 440-653-1692.
Also, the association plans to host a Stock Island cleanup on April 22, as part of the group’s annual Earth Day Cleanup, headed up by Ellis. The group is looking for community service volunteers for the cleanup, which will be held from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning in the parking lot at Bernstein Park. To participate, contact Ellis at joanneellis242@aol.com or 917-680-2079.
The Stock Island Association meets once a month, every second Thursday, at Bernstein Park building from 7 to 9 p.m. For information on the Stock Island Association, contact Beruldsen at 305-896-8678.
Illegally dumped debris affects residents quality of life, wildlife and marine habitats, Sullivan said, adding its is a growing issue and communities need to discourage and report this type of behavior, especially while in progress.
Local waste haulers can remove many household bulk items at no cost to the resident, such as refrigerators and freezers, beds, dressers, couches, dishwashers, other appliances and carpeting, Sullivan said. Construction debris and large vegetative piles can be removed for free by contacting residents local hauler.
“We continue to fight the fight in regard to illegal dumping in Monroe County,” Sullivan said. “Monroe County Solid Waste Management is committed to keeping the county right-of-ways clean and take illegal dumping very seriously. We have seen an increase in the amount of illegal dumping year over year. We ask that residents and businesses be responsible for their debris and do the right thing. ... When the county picks up illegal dumping piles from right-of-ways, we all pay for disposing of that debris.
“What transpired on Stock Island is not acceptable. The residents living, working and playing in their neighborhoods deserve better and intentional illegal dumping by businesses won’t be tolerated.”
If residents have concerns about illegal dumping, they can contact Monroe County Solid Waste at 305-295-4323 or 305-295-4328, and provide addresses, pictures and other information. For information, visit the Monroe County Solid Waste website at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/69/Solid-Waste.