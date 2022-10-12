A Key West-based tax preparer has pleaded guilty to federal felony charges of preparing false tax returns.
Abel Raphael, 65, of Key West, Florida has pleaded guilty in federal court to aiding and assisting the preparation and presentation of false tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami.
Raphael was a professional tax return preparer and operated Abel Income Tax Service Inc., in Monroe County. In connection with his guilty plea, Raphael admitted that he obtained an Electronic Filing Identification Number (EFIN) to submit tax returns electronically to the internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the names of others. Raphael prepared the returns using false deduction and tax credit figures, then electronically filed them with the IRS.
Sentencing will be scheduled before U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore in Key West.
Raphael faces up to three years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The case started in 2018 when Raphael aided, advised and assisted in preparing tax returns in false and fraudulent manner, according to federal court records. On behalf of one individual, Raphael claimed deductions “to receive tax credits for medical and dental expenses ($8,100), unreimbursed employee expenses ($25,445), charitable gifts ($4,700), education credits ($600) and American Opportunity credits ($400), whereas the defendant then and there well knew (his client) was not entitled to claim the deductions,” the criminal complaint against Raphael stated.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, of the office U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; Matthew D. Line, special agent in charge for Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation in Miami, and Robert M. DeWitt, acting special agent in charge for the FBI in Miami, announced the guilty pleas last week.
IRS-CI Miami and FBI Miami Key West Resident Agency investigated the case. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Thompson.