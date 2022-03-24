A Key West man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for laundering approximately $1 million of victim funds that were obtained through fraudulent scams, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.
Sean Kerwin Bindranauth, 45, was found guilty by a jury in October, of one count of conspiring to commit money laundering, six counts of substantive money laundering and one count of conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business. The offenses took place in 2018 and 2019.
Bindranauth contacted the victims, who were mostly older women, via social media, where he would develop a relationship with them online. Reports from the trial said that he and his co-conspirators would pose as men living on oil rigs, serving in wars or working in other remote locations.
One evidence exhibit showed a Facebook profile in Bindranauth’s name with a woman in the profile picture. He would convince the victims to send him money via wire transfer, personal checks or cash. Once Bindranauth received money, he would send it from the U.S. to Nigeria using international money transfer companies, bank transfers or by purchasing gift cards and relaying the card information. More than a dozen people fell victim to the scam.
Transcripts of Bindranauth’s conversations with the victims show he began by feigning romantic interest, with lines such as “I miss you more my love” and “you promised not to leave.” The victims would respond saying things like “My heart is beating different just by knowing that you’re looking for me and I’m looking for you I’m so glad inside I miss you baby.”
Bindranauth would then ask for money, saying in one conversation that he needed $200 because he was “badly shaped” and “malnourished.” One victim said they did not have the money to give, but Bindranauth would continue talking with them over a course of days, posing as someone desperate for money. One victim indicated that there were several other people allegedly from Nigeria who were asking for money.
With another victim, Bindranauth built up rapport to the point that he and the victim were referring to each other as husband and wife.
Bindranauth then used institutions such as Iberia Bank, Western Union or MoneyGram to transfer the money.
Bindranauth has a legal history in Monroe County.
According to past news reports, he has also been convicted on various drug charges in the county dating back to 1997. He also plead guilty to petit theft in 1999.