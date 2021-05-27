Key West Police officers arrested a Key West teen on Tuesday who is accused of raping a fellow 17-year-old charter school student.
Officers arrested Nicholas Cook, 18, on a felony charge of sexual assault on a person between the ages of 12 and 18 years old, according to authorities. Cook was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Monroe County Jail on Stock Island.
The alleged sexual assault occurred after school on Feb. 16 at Cook’s home in Key West, according to a Key West Police Department incident report. Cook, the victim and a few friends had been consuming edible marijuana products, the report stated.
The friends left the home to get ice cream and left Cook and the victim alone in the home together, the report stated. Cook told the victim “finally, some time alone,” and began trying to persuade the victim to walk back to his bedroom with him, the report stated.
After feeling the effects of the edibles, the victim attempted to fall asleep on the couch and Cook made a comment similar to “I’ll drag you if I have to,” the report stated. Cook was able to get the victim on her feet and he “guided” her back to the bedroom, where the reported sexual assault took place, the report stated.
Following the alleged assault, Cook helped her get dressed and walked the victim back into the living room and the group of friends shortly returned to the home, the report stated.
The victim eventually left after she was picked up by an Uber driver. The victim remembered throwing up twice at Cook’s home and once on the way home in the car, the police report stated.
The victim confided in a friend about what had happened and eventually talked to a teacher and school administrator about the incident, the report stated. The school staff reported the incident to the victim’s mother, who along with the victim’s uncle, convinced her to report it to the police, the report stated.
The victim contacted police and officers, who began an investigation. The victim confronted Cook about the incident via the online platform Snapchat. The victim saved a screenshot of their conversation and Cook admitted to having made “mistake” and “took advantage” of the victim and took responsibility of the incident, the report stated.