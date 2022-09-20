Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators have charged a Key West man in the death of a tourist who died after falling into Key West Harbor last May.

The FWC arrested Robert Joseph Perreault last week on a misdemeanor charge of violating a state boating Statute 327, which states a person can be charged if he or she violates navigation rules and the violation results in a boating accident causing serious bodily injury or death. He also was charged with violating the terms of his probation, according to authorities.

Hammond

