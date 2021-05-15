Authorities arrested a Marathon after a high-speed pursuit through Big Pine Key and Marathon on Wednesday.
Yonel Rafael Molina Diaz was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing and eluding and several other misdemeanor traffic violations, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, who made the arrest.
On Wednesday, two FWC officers were on U.S. 1 in Big Pine Key when they spotted observed a Chevrolet suburban travelling northbound on the highway at a high rate of speed in the Key Deer National Wildlife Refuge. As the vehicle passed the officers, they clocked its speed at 66 mph in a posted 35 mph zone at night.
One of the officers caught up the SUV, but the driver attempted to elude the officers and passed vehicles in a no- passing zone, according to FWC. The vehicle continued to speed up and slam on the brakes as it approached the Bahia Honda Bridge. Once on the Bahia Honda Bridge, the vehicle sped up to approximately 95 to 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. The vehicle continued to drive erratically as it left the Bahia Honda Bridge, eventually leaving the roadway and making contact with the center dirt median and nearly losing control, according to the FWC.
The driver, later identified as Molina Diaz, sped up and ignored the FWC officer’s attempts to stop him. Molina Diaz passed multiple vehicles on the roadway and continued to ignore officers attempts to stop him as his vehicle approached the Sunshine Key RV park, according to the FWC.
The vehicle continued northbound onto the Seven-Mile Bridge reaching speeds near 100 mph. Molina Diaz continued to drive erratically, nearly hitting oncoming vehicles travelling southbound as it passed multiple vehicles, while attempting to evade the FWC officer, FWC officers said.
As the vehicle approached the crest of the Seven-Mile Bridge, the driver again passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone putting oncoming vehicles in the southbound lane at risk of a head-on collision, according to the FWC.
The vehicle sped up to speeds near 80 mph in a 45mph zone as it approached Knights Key. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies set spike strips at Mile Marker 47 to stop the SUV. The vehicle’s right front tire struck the strike strip, partially disabling the vehicle and causing it to slow, FWC officers said.
The vehicle continued on U.S. 1 into Marathon with multiple deputies and FWC officers in pursuit, as parts of the tires began to come off. The vehicle eventually came to a stop at 27th Street and U.S. 1, where Molina Diaz exited the vehicle and ran. He was subsequently taken into custody, according to the FWC.
A FWC officer arrested Molina Diaz and transported him to the Stock Island jail.