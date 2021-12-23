A federal district judge in Miami sentenced a Key West man to roughly eight years in federal prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release as a sexual offender, for possession of child pornography.
Anthony Louis Cardona, who was active duty Navy personnel at the time of his arrest, was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.
In December 2020, FBI agents learned that an individual located at a residence in Key West was downloading child pornography using peer-to-peer software. On Jan. 25, 2021, FBI agents executed a search warrant at the residence, where Cardona, 30, lived. Agents found that Cardona possessed multiple hard drives containing thousands of images and videos of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A search of Cardona’s electronics produced over 89,000 images and videos of child pornography dating from 2010-2021, federal prosecutors said. The images and videos included infants and pre-pubescent children engaged in sadomasochism and bestiality.
In addition to those images, agents found a videoconference chat message from 2014 where Cardona distributed and received child pornography. In the chat message, Cardona stated that he previously fondled a pre-pubescent female child over her pants, according to prosecutors.
At the time of his arrest, Cardona was an air traffic controller as an active-duty member of the United States Navy, prosecutors said.
FBI Miami, Key West Office, investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Hillary T. Irvin prosecuted it. Assistant United States Attorney Nicole Grosnoff is handling asset forfeiture.
