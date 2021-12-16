Sorry, an error occurred.
A Bahama Village man was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 15, following a bank robbery at the First State Bank’s Simonton Street branch, according to Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Key West Police officers and detectives responded to the bank at 1201 Simonton St. after the robbery was reported early Wednesday.
A description of the suspect was provided to law enforcement and, in less than 15 minutes, Key West Police located the suspect, Crean said.
Alphonso Woods, 31, was seen entering a residence in Bahama Village and, after setting a perimeter on the residence, detectives ordered Woods to exit the house.
Woods exited the residence after a few minutes and was arrested without incident. Evidence from the robbery was recovered in the area during the arrest.
The investigation is ongoing at this time, Crean said.