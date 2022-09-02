A man who operated labor-staffing companies in Key West and South Florida has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the IRS and conspiracy to harbor aliens and have them remain in the United States.
Mykhaylo Chugay, Oleksandr Morgunov and Volodymyer Ogorodnychuck owned and operated a series of labor-staffing companies in Key West and South Florida, including General Labor Solutions, Liberty Specialty Service, Paradise Choice, Paradise Choice Cleaning, Tropical City Services and Tropical City Group, between August 2007 and July 2021. At trial, the government proved that Chugay, through these staffing companies, facilitated the employment of individuals in hotels, bars and restaurants in Key West and other locations, although the employees were not authorized to work in the United States.
Chugay was sentenced to 24 years in prison last week. Chugay was listed as the registered agent for Paradise Choice Cleaning, based in Hallendale, Florida. Three other companies, Paradise Choice, Tropical City Group and Tropical City Services, were listed as based in Key West.
The government showed that Chugay and his co-conspirators defrauded the IRS out of more than $10 million in Social Security and Medicare taxes that should have been collected and paid in connection with the employment of these workers. In addition, the government proved Chugay conspired to encourage workers to enter the United States and remain in the country, in violation of immigration laws. The government also proved that Chugay and others sent checks and wires totaling more than $11 million in proceeds from the illegal scheme to conspirators in Ukraine and elsewhere.
Chugay was convicted at trial on all counts. In addition to his 24-year sentence, Chugay also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and IRS-Criminal Investigation investigated the case. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations provided substantial assistance at trial.
Chugay “did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate and agree with each other to commit the following offenses: to encourage and induce aliens to come to, enter, or reside in the United States knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence in the United States was or would be in violation of law,” the indictment stated.
“lt was the purpose and object of the conspiracy for the Defendants and others to unlawfully enrich themselves by using the proceeds generated from facilitating the unlawful employment of alien workers through the Defendants’ labor staffing companies.”
“The Defendants issued checks and made wire transfers in amounts greater than $10,000 from bank accounts shielding the names of the Defendants’ labor staffing companies knowing that the funds involved in these monetary transactions were derived from brokering the illegal employment of alien workers,” the indictment stated.
In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Court Judge Jose E. Martinez for the Southern District of Florida ordered Chugay to serve three years of supervised release. Judge Martinez entered a forfeiture money judgement and ordered Chugay to pay at a later date.
“Chugay’s illegal staffing and money laundering operation lasted more than a decade and cost the government millions of dollars in unpaid payroll taxes,” said Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division. “Employers who follow the rules and pay their fair share of taxes deserve to compete on a level playing field. Those who cut corners and evade their legal obligations should know they will be investigated and prosecuted.”
“The elaborate scheme organized by this organization took advantage of U.S. Government programs designed to assist vulnerable populations seeking assistance and a better life here in the US for their own personal gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Anthony Salisbury of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami. “This sentence is the culmination of a lengthy investigation which demonstrates the resolve and determination of HSI and its partners to stop individuals trying to take advantage of the systemic vulnerabilities to fuel their lavish lifestyles.”
“We are committed to finding criminals who break the law to gain an unfair market advantage and enrich themselves by avoiding to pay taxes,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew D. Line of the IRS-Criminal Investigation Miami Field Office. “This is another example of how our local agents and staff applied their skilled forensic financial analysis and criminal investigative expertise to investigate crooked staffing companies engaged in illegal employment practices.”
Ogorodnychuk was sentenced to four years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to court records.