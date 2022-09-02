A man who operated labor-staffing companies in Key West and South Florida has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the IRS and conspiracy to harbor aliens and have them remain in the United States.

Mykhaylo Chugay, Oleksandr Morgunov and Volodymyer Ogorodnychuck owned and operated a series of labor-staffing companies in Key West and South Florida, including General Labor Solutions, Liberty Specialty Service, Paradise Choice, Paradise Choice Cleaning, Tropical City Services and Tropical City Group, between August 2007 and July 2021. At trial, the government proved that Chugay, through these staffing companies, facilitated the employment of individuals in hotels, bars and restaurants in Key West and other locations, although the employees were not authorized to work in the United States.

