A 51-year-old man was arrested after allegedly beating and choking a woman for hours on his boat moored near Wisteria Island, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Glenn Brantley Willis was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and kidnapping/false imprisonment, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The 41-year-old female victim suffered cuts and deep bruises to her face, head, neck, shoulders and legs, Linhardt said in a news release.
The case began when the victim arrived at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Stock Island on Aug. 25 immediately following the incident. Detective Wendy Negron noted the victim’s injuries and that she could barely walk.
The victim said she went to bed in the boat’s V-berth the night before and awoke to Willis beating her and calling her names. Willis locked her in the V-berth and beat her as well as choked her. The victim was unsure if she lost consciousness, but she thought she was going to die, reports state.
The beatings went on for hours into the morning, until he finally dropped her off via dinghy to shore. She then drove to the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident.
Detectives went to the boat, but Willis was not there. They did find a knife hidden where the victim said it would be, so Willis wouldn’t cut her with it.
An alert was issued, and Miami-Dade Police stopped Willis’ vehicle on Aug. 26 near the Florida Turnpike in Florida City.
Willis was returned to Monroe County and booked into jail, but later released on $100,000 bond.