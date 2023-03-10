Aifa Seafood, Inc., a Florida corporation buying spiny lobster from Florida Keys fishermen, and its president have pleaded guilty to exporting falsely labeled spiny lobster to China.
From May through August 2019, Aifa purchased seafood products for export to China, according to court documents, including a joint factual statement submitted by the prosecutors and defendants. To meet the high demand for spiny lobster, Aifa imported lobster from Haiti for re-export to China, federal prosecutors said.
Aifa re-exported approximately 5,900 pounds of lobster and falsely labeled the product in shipping documents as “Live Florida Spiny Lobsters, Product of U.S.A.,” according to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Florida.
Aifa faces a sentence of up to five years’ probation and a fine of up to $500,000, prosecutors said. Company president Jiu Fa Chen, 57, of Parkland, Florida., faces a term of imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of $250,000 and a period of three years supervised release. Chen will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on May 23.
Chen’s wife, Dan Q. Lin, was also indicted in the case and is facing charges. However, there is a plea deal being worked on currently that would have the charges against the wife dismissed.
U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Assistant Director Manny Antonaras of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Southeast Division, acting Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Buckley, Homeland Security Investigations, Miami, and Major Alberto Maza, Regional Commander of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the convictions on Wednesday evening.
NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, HSI Key Largo, and FWC Division of Law Enforcement investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald is prosecuting the case.
Federal prosecutors urge anyone with information regarding this investigation, or other wildlife crimes, to contact the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964 and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 1-800-344-9453. Locally, environmental crimes, including wildlife violations and environmental justice matters may be reported to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 305-961-9001 or USFLS.Environmental@usdoj.gov.
Aifa Seafood, Inc. is the second seafood company that ships spiny lobster to Asia that has been charged with mislabeling seafood products being sent to China.
Last month, a federal judge in Key West sentenced the operators of Elite Sky International, Inc. (Elite), a company that operates in Marathon, to a $250,000 fine and five years of probation for exporting falsely labelled spiny lobster and shark fins from Florida to China.
From November 2018 through October 2019, Elite purchased seafood products for export to China, according to court documents. To meet the high demand for spiny lobster, Elite imported lobster from Nicaragua and Belize for re-export to China, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office.
Elite reexported approximately 63,000 pounds of lobster and falsely labeled the product in shipping documents as “Live Florida Spiny Lobsters, Product of U.S.A.” In a similar violation, Elite acquired sharkins from a licensed local fisherman in Florida and exported approximately 5,666 pounds of sharkins, falsely labeling the product either as “Live Florida Spiny Lobsters, Product of U.S.A.” or “Frozen Fish,” the U.S. Attorneys Office said in a news release.
The court ordered Elite to pay a total of $250,000 and placed it on probation for five years. Additionally, the court ordered, as special conditions of probation, that the company establish a corporate compliance program and retain third-party independent auditors to oversee their future activities.
Elite Sky is a Florida corporation and licensed seafood wholesaler located at 1100 Overseas Highway. Its president, Chen Ting Yee, is a resident of Flushing, New York, according to corporation filings.
Conch Key-based commercial fisherman Gary Nichols described Elite Sky as the largest spiny lobster buyer and broker “in the world.”