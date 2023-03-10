Aifa Seafood, Inc., a Florida corporation buying spiny lobster from Florida Keys fishermen, and its president have pleaded guilty to exporting falsely labeled spiny lobster to China.

From May through August 2019, Aifa purchased seafood products for export to China, according to court documents, including a joint factual statement submitted by the prosecutors and defendants. To meet the high demand for spiny lobster, Aifa imported lobster from Haiti for re-export to China, federal prosecutors said.

