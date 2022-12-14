A 47-year-old Key West man who allegedly shot at another man’s boat during the weekend was arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Julio Andres Suitt was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into a residential property and burglary, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhard said in a news release.
There were no injuries reported.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to Boyd’s Campground on Stock Island around midnight on Sunday, Dec. 11, where the 30-year-old victim met with deputies. He stated he was on his boat in the bay area near Mile Marker 5 when the suspect, identified as Suitt, approached in a dinghy yelling and stating he was going to kill him, reports state.
Suitt tried to hit the victim, but the victim sprayed him with pepper spray. Suitt then fired three gunshots from his dinghy at the victim’s boat before leaving.
Deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found Suitt’s dinghy shortly thereafter.
Suitt admitted to firing a gun at the victim’s boat. Several witnesses corroborated the victim’s account of events.
Suitt was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where he was being held on $75,000 bond.
On Monday, Dec. 12, a 27-year-old Tulsa, Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a Geiger Key man at Boca Chica Beach.
Dilon Layne Borchert was charged with aggravated battery, Linhardt said in a news release.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to the beach at approximately 4:05 p.m. where they found several people at a picnic table, including a man later identified as Borchert. The group stated they didn’t know anything about a stabbing.
A witness at the nearby Circle K store stated Borchert stabbed the victim and provided the victim’s name as well as a cellphone video. The victim was found at his nearby residence with a stab wound to his rib cage and another on his arm. He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for treatment.
Borchert admitted he was the man in the video. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where he was being without bond.