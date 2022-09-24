An Islamorada man with a history of fraud and theft charges has pleaded guilty to falsifying FAA records to make illegal flights and to register a stolen Learjet, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General.

Cole Allan Peacock, 30, pleaded guilty in July in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to making false statements to the Federal Aviation Administration. He faces sentencing on Oct. 20 before U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King.

