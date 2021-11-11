A 47-year-old Lower Keys man already in jail for DUI and domestic abuse is facing additional charges after stealing another man’s identity.
Scott Robert Selger is facing new charges of illegal use of a personal ID, providing public record information to commit a felony and providing a false ID to a law enforcement officer, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The case began when Lower Keys Detective Antonio Guieb received a packet in the mail from a Jacksonville, North Carolina, Police detective outlining the victim’s case. The packet was sent to the Sheriff’s Office, because the suspect in the North Carolina detective’s case — Selger — was in the Key West jail.
The packet outlined an extensive investigation that included work done by the North Carolina detective and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Essentially, the new husband of the victim’s ex-wife stole the victim’s identity in 2017.
The victim was stationed in Japan in 2017 when he began receiving strange credit inquiries. He later learned his identity was being used in Florida by someone seeking employment. The victim reported the incidents to the IRS.
The victim was stationed in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2019 when he was stopped while trying to enter a military installation regarding an active warrant out of Florida. It was later learned Selger was using the victim’s name on an illegally obtained driver’s license.
This year, the victim was living in Jacksonville, North Carolina, when he learned he was being sued for a traffic crash that occurred in Key West. The victim stated he has never been to Key West.
In May 2020, it was determined Selger used the victim’s ID information as an alias during a traffic stop in Key West. The victim was asked if he knew anyone named Scott Selger and he stated his ex-wife was seeing a man by that name.
Detective Guieb reviewed the DUI case in Key West and a domestic arrest involving Selger in which he provided the victim’s name to law enforcement. Detective Guieb found the victim’s name under aliases kept on file for those in jail, Linhardt said.
Warrants were issued for Selger.
He remains in Key West jail on $215,000 bond, and more charges may be pending, Linhardt said.