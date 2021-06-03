Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Miami man Sunday after he was reportedly fighting with family, hotel staff and deputies.
Deputies arrested Nelson Borges on charges of resisting officers with violence, disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the Monroe County Sheriffs Office.
Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina in Islamorada at nearly 10 p.m. regarding a fight. A deputy arrived to find a female on top of the suspect. Four responding officers and multiple Taser stuns were needed to take Nelson into custody, Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies took him to a hospital, where he was medically cleared, before transporting him to jail.