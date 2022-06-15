A Key West man was arrested Sunday, June 12, on multiple counts related to allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and later admitted to police that the assaults had been happening continuously for the last three years.
Police were called to a city residence Saturday where Ivan Hernandez Medina, 32, lived with an adult woman and three children. Officers were shown a video of Medina touching the buttocks of the 15-year-old victim. After being placed under arrest and read his Miranda rights, Medina told police that he had performed sexual acts on the victim multiple times over the last three years, a Key West Police report reads.
The victim told officers that the assaults had begun about three years prior, when the family lived at a different address, and estimated that Medina had had penetrative sex with her more than 10 times in that timespan.
The victim said that three years ago, Medina began telling her that he could take her and her siblings to a better life away from their mother, the report reads. A few days after that, the victim said she and her siblings were watching TV when Medina began touching her inappropriately. A few days after that, while her mother was at work, the victim said she was asleep and was awoken by Medina putting his hand down her pants. The victim said she said “no, what are you doing” but Medina removed clothing from her and himself and then raped her, the report reads.
This alleged behavior continued until the day before Medina’s arrest, when the most recent incident occurred. The victim said on June 11, she was again watching TV with her younger siblings in the same room when Medina walked over, concealing himself from the siblings, and groped her for about a minute before she pushed him away.
The victim said she and Medina never spoke about the incidents and that Medina would hold down her arms, did not strike her, but did threaten to have the victim’s mother arrested if the victim exposed him, the report reads.
In a police interview, Medina admitted to engaging in various sexual acts with the victim on five occasions in the last six months. Medina claimed he never forced the victim to engage in sexual acts with him, the report reads. The report reads that Medina said he “knows it was wrong.” He was charged with assaulting a minor over whom he had familial or custodial authority.