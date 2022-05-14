A Key West man was arrested Tuesday, May 10, after a 15-year-old girl told police he had supplied her with alcohol and marijuana and then raped her while she was intoxicated and semi-conscious in a trailer in which they were staying.
Trevor James Sansom-Friend, 26, known to go by the nickname “Texas,” was arrested on felony sexual assault charges as well as misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and drug possession, according to Key West Police Department reports.
The alleged incident occurred on either March 7 or March 8, the victim told police, while she was staying with “a homeless adult male in an abandoned trailer.” Reports show the victim told police she ran away from home two weeks prior and was staying with a friend, but on the day of the incident was looking for another place to stay for the night.
“One of her other friend’s ex-boyfriends told her she could stay with him,” the report said, adding that the victim’s friend “said his nickname is Texas and she and her friends trusted him.”
The victim said she had known Sansom-Friend for about three months and smoked marijuana with him earlier in the day, and he told her she could stay with him in a trailer he was using on Government Road. The victim said she went to the end of Government Road later in the day and walked to the abandoned trailer, which she described to officers as “dark and filthy, it had a small bed and there was a string of Christmas lights lighting a small area where the bed was.”
The victim told police she drank and smoked marijuana with Sansom-Friend at that time. The two laid in the bed and Sansom-Friend “put an arm around her and started to caress her,” mentioning that he had a condom. The victim said she was “very intoxicated” and “started to go in and out of consciousness.” The victim then described how Sansom-Friend put his hands under her clothing and touched her inappropriately while she was semi-conscious. The victim said she recalled Sansom-Friend removing her clothing and being raped the next time she was conscious. She said she passed out and when she woke up again, she was in the bed by herself, at around 4 a.m., according to reports.
She then left with a friend who also knew Sansom-Friend and who stayed in a shed next to the trailer. The victim told police she did not immediately report the incident because the friend worked for the City of Key West at the time, and she thought he would get in trouble. A city spokesperson said the witness no longer works for the city.
Sansom-Friend was interviewed by police on March 29. He confirmed that he was known as Texas and had arrived in Key West in September 2021. He said he was aware the victim was 15 years old. Police asked if Sansom-Friend drank or smoked alcohol in the past, to which he responded “I don’t party.” He denied being involved in any sexual relationship with the victim.
Sansom-Friend said he had stayed in a trailer for a few days, but mostly stayed in alleyways behind homes, police reports show. He said he was staying in an abandoned trailer on the night in question. Police asked Sansom-Friend if the victim had stayed with him, to which he responded “yes.” Sansom-Friend told police he had asked the victim if he could cuddle with her and she had consented to that.
“Trevor said somehow, he found his hand on (the victim’s) body and he quickly apologized,” reports state. Sansom-Friend told police they had smoked marijuana but he blacked out after that. When asked what the two spoke about in the bed, Sansom-Friend said the victim talked about her fear of pedophiles.
Sansom-Friend’s occupation is listed as a cook, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and gave the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter as his address. His arraignment date is not known.