Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 23-year-old Gainesville, Florida, man on Saturday evening after he reportedly exposed himself and attempted to fight several people at the Big Pine Fishing Lodge.
Deputies arrested Tyler Gregory Mott on charges of battery, disorderly conduct, voyeurism, indecent exposure and resisting arrest, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Deputy Brandon White responded to a call of a subject fighting multiple people call at approximately 6:50 p.m. He arrived to find the suspect, later identified as Mott, fighting several people before he was taken to the ground, Linhardt said.
Mott would not let Deputy White handcuff him and pulled away from Deputy White. Mott was finally placed in a patrol vehicle, Linhardt said.
Deputy White spoke to multiple witnesses. The ruckus began when a man and his wife reportedly saw Mott looking in their trailer window. Mott was reportedly masturbating, Linhardt said.
The couple reported the incident to security while another man confronted Mott. Mott became belligerent. He began threatening multiple people at the scene near the store area and then the pool, Linhardt said.
One man near the pool said Mott approached and began badgering him and his wife. The man said he pushed Mott into the pool. Mott continued to make threats, including threats that he would return with a gun, Linhardt said.
Multiple people then worked to physically detain Mott until Deputy White arrived. While en route to jail Mott made several bizarre and nonsensical comments, Linhardt said. When Deputy White asked about the incident, Mott stated he caught some grunts and ate some tacos. Mott was booked into jail.