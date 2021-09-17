A 41-year-old Tavernier man was arrested earlier this week after seriously injuring a woman with a pickup truck.
Scott David Alan Hedger was charged with leaving the scene without rendering aid, driving with a suspended license, failure to report an injured person and failure to register as a convicted felon (for a prior fleeing and eluding conviction).
Deputy Cristian Santos was called to Broadway in Tavernier at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and found a 28-year-old female bleeding from her arms, legs and chest. She stated her boyfriend caused her injuries by dragging her with his vehicle.
She told the deputy that she and the driver had an argument. She was able to give a description of the vehicle and describe some of what transpired before she was sedated for her injuries.
She was taken to Mariners Hospital and then airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.
Deputies learned through further investigation that the victim was standing on the step bar of the truck while Hedger was sitting in the driver’s seat during the argument. Hedger put the truck in reverse, causing the victim to fall and get stuck between the step bar and the truck. The victim was dragged as Hedger continued in reverse. He then put the truck in drive and dragged the victim approximately 1,038 feet.
Deputy Jason Farr located and stopped Hedger in the truck on U.S. 1.
Hedger was taken to jail but was released on $50,000 bond.