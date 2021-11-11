A 50-year-old Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, man was arrested Monday after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on baggage at Key West International Airport.

Jeffrey Allen Hefter was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a prohibited area, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Sgt. Bobby Burkett was informed by Transportation Security Administration officials that an image of what appeared to be a gun appeared in a backpack that was X-rayed.

The owner of the backpack was identified as Hefter.

A black Ruger .380 handgun with a loaded magazine and one round in the chamber was removed from the backpack. A second magazine was also found in the backpack.

Hefter possessed a Wisconsin concealed carry permit, but 911 Communications Specialists could not confirm if it was valid or not.

Hefter was taken to jail without bond.