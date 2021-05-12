Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 53-year-old Boot Key Harbor man on Saturday for reportedly swinging a machete at another live-aboard resident and threatening to kill him, deputies said.
John Ralph Zens was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated stalking, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The 28-year-old male victim reported on May 3 that Zens attempted to strike him with a machete while he, his girlfriend, who is also Zens’ former girlfriend, and another person were coming ashore at the 20th Street Bridge, Linhardt said.
Zens told the male victim that he was going to kill him if he didn’t leave the area. Zens then swung the machete at the man, nearly striking him before the victim was able to run away, Linhardt said.
The man said Zens had previously shot a flare gun at him and threatened to kill him in separate incidents, Linhardt said.
Interviews were conducted with the victim, Zens and witnesses. Warrants were issued for Zens’ arrest.
Zens was booked into jail Saturday afternoon, Linhardt said, and was being held on bond totaling $180,000.