A 40-year-old Big Pine Key man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening another man with a machete.
Joshua Aaron Herald was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
There were no injuries reported.
Deputy Ty Torres responded to the 31000 block of Avenue D on Big Pine Key at approximately 1:23 p.m.
The 52-year-old victim stated Herald was a friend of a friend who was helping him paint and do construction inside a residence.
The victim asked Herald if he measured before he went to cut something. Herald stated he had. The victim stated one must always measure twice and cut once when working with white people, adding it was an expression among Spanish speakers.
Herald became enraged. The victim attempted to apologize, but Herald continued to yell profanity. Herald left and returned for a tool. The victim again attempted to apologize. Herald then retrieved a machete from his truck and threatened the victim.
Witnesses corroborated the victim’s story.
Herald was found nearby in his truck, and a machete in the back of the vehicle matched the victim and witnesses’ description of the machete used in the incident.
Herald was taken to jail, where he was being held without bond.