Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward plans to seek the stiffest penalty possible for a 54-year-old man who was arrested Monday after a large-scale rooster fighting operation was found on his Rockland Key property.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Luis Blanco Jr. on charges of owning property used for animal fighting and owning equipment used for animal fighting, according to Sheriff Rick Ramsay. Blanco was booked into jail on Monday.
Various members of the Blanco family have been arrested in the past decade on charges of organizing and hosting cock fights on their property in the 500 block of Park Drive.
In the past, Jorge Blanco Jr. and Jorge Blanco Sr. have been arrested and convicted on various animal cruelty charges stemming from organized rooster fighting.
The family’s long history of cock fighting and their brazen attitude and flaunting of the law is not sitting well with Ward or Sheriff Rick Ramsay, the county’s top two law enforcement officers said. They both are asking for a stiff penalty and jail time.
Ramsay shared a photo with The Key West Citizen of the mailbox of the Key West home where Luis Blanco Jr.’s sometimes resides and where he was arrested. The mailbox had a painting of a man, with a rooster under his arm, running away from a police officer.
“This is all a big joke to him,” Ramsay said. “This guy has no regard for the law or for the well-being of harmless animals.”
Ramsay also shared another photo of Blanco Jr. mugging for the camera with a rooster under his arm. The rooster had a spike, which is meant for killing, attached to its foot.
“This was a professional, full-scale operation built on the torture of these animals,” Ramsay said. “These animals were made to fight to the death. These animals were made to suffer.”
Ward, on Tuesday, planned to talk with the prosecutor handling this case, he said.
“It depends on the strength of the evidence, but I plan to ask for the maximum jail time,” Ward said.
The Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that chickens were being illegally bred to fight at a residence on the 500 block of Park Drive, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Detective Sgt. Linda Mixon and detectives Antonio Guieb and Ken Fricke went to the border of the property and observed many caged roosters and chickens, a bloody fighting ring and a bait stick — a plush fake chicken head on a stick used to get roosters angry in the ring, Linhardt said.
Many of roosters were injured, with their wattles and combs trimmed as is common when they are used for fighting, according to Linhardt.
A search warrant was filed and detectives returned for a full search of the property. They found a total of 310 chickens on the property, as well as a large assortment of items associated with fighting roosters such as spurs, scales, sewing needles, syringes, liquid drugs to treat infections, stop watches and bait sticks, Linhardt said.
The Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also took part in the investigation.
Ramsay was not sure what was going to happen to the 310 roosters, he said Tuesday. Trying to place or adopt out that many roosters that have been trained to fight would be tough, he said. Several years ago, Ramsay placed some roosters that had been trained to fight at the Sheriff’s Animal Farm, but they had to be placed in individual cages to keep them from fighting, Ramsay said.
Cock fighting rings are pervasive in South Florida, the sheriff said. People not only have the roosters fight, but the owners and spectators wager on the outcomes of the fight and engage in other illegal behavior, Ramsay said.
“This is a big, lucrative industry in South Florida,” Ramsay said. “It is culturally accepted in some Latin communities. However, it is cruel. These animals are made to suffer.”