Monroe County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Key West man after standoff with police on Stock Island.
Deputies suspected the man was involved in an apparent domestic dispute and was arrested Wednesday morning after he refused to exit a trailer on Stock Island, Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Deputies arrested Dontrell Adrian Holloway on charges of possession of Oxycodone without a prescription and resisting arrest. There were three young children, ages 3, 4 and 6, in the trailer who were not harmed, Linhardt said.
The incident occurred near the corner of 5th Avenue and 5th Street at approximately 1:53 a.m. after a taxi driver dropped off a 27-year-old female. The taxi driver waited for the female to return to pay him when he reportedly heard a loud commotion inside the trailer as did another reporting person. The taxi driver also reported hearing possible gunfire, Linhardt said.
Deputies responded to the trailer. A man, later identified as Holloway, barricaded himself inside and refused to exit, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiators, Key West Police, Florida Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol all responded to the trailer.
Holloway finally exited the trailer at 6:18 a.m. without incident. Two Oxycodone pills were found in his possession. There were no firearms found, Linhardt said.
The female who arrived in the taxi was not found and apparently left prior to law enforcement arrival, Linhardt said. The Department of Children and Families was notified regarding the children. Holloway was taken to the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.