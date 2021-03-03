One man was arrested and another was airlifted to a Miami hospital following a fight on Stock Island during the weekend, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaac Demetrius Shiver, 44, was charged with battery, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
Sgt. Spencer Curry and Deputies Lazaro Valdes, Kathleen Donavon, Paul McNalley, Freddy Rodriguez and Christopher Schwartz responded to the 30 block of 5th Avenue. The first deputies arrived at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, to find the 43-year-old homeless victim being loaded onto an ambulance stretcher. There was a pool of blood on the street where he fell.
The subjects had been separated, and deputies ascertained that the victim had been in an altercation with one man on a boat. The victim left the boat when he was then confronted by Shiver, who punched him and knocked him out. Shiver admitted to knocking out the victim, and also admitted to returning 30 minutes later and saw the victim was still unconscious on the street, reports state.
The man in the initial altercation said he wanted all subjects trespassed from the property.
It was unclear what spurred the melee, but the victim’s girlfriend said a group invited her onto a boat — which she declined — and an argument ensued. She and the victim appeared to be heavily intoxicated, reports state.
Paramedics informed deputies that the victim would be airlifted via Trauma Star to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami with head injuries.
His status was not available.
Shiver was taken to jail, where he remained Tuesday on $5,000 bond.