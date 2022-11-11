The son of a former Key West city commissioner and former employee of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority has been arrested again.

This time, Robert Livingston Bethel was charged with battery and cruelty toward a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the 40-year-old Stock Island man Monday after he reportedly kicked a 45-year-old woman and pushed a 12-year-old girl, Linhardt said.