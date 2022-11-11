At a time when Cubans are fleeing that country by the hundreds, one man has been arrested on charges of stealing a boat and fleeing to that island nation.

A 30-year-old Miami man was arrested Monday, Nov. 7, in the theft of a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident. Cristian Torres Perez was charged with grand theft and burglary, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.