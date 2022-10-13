A 52-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Monday, Oct. 10, after attacking a motorist who he claimed was driving carelessly.
Michael Todd Tillman was charged with burglary with a battery, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to Jane Place in Key Largo at approximately 6:41 p.m. regarding a battery that occurred in a vehicle. The victim stated the suspect, later identified as Tillman, jumped in front of a Ford Mustang he was driving at Michelle Drive and Plant Place.
The victim stated Tillman opened his door without consent, punched him in the face multiple times and tried to drag him out of the car by his hair, reports state.
Tillman was found nearby and admitted to hitting the victim because the victim was driving carelessly around the neighborhood.
Tillman was taken to jail.
Also on Monday, a 47-year-old homeless man was arrested for stealing more than $700 in tools from a Big Pine Key business.
Thomas John Miller was charged with burglary and larceny, Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to Off the Chain Carving on Sept. 9 after the owner reported a bag containing a grinder, torque gun, orbital sanders, bolt cutters and miscellaneous hand tools were stolen. An employee saw the suspect fleeing the scene the night before with a tool bag. The employee and owner reported seeing the same suspect approach the business over the next couple of days, but the suspect ran off when confronted each time.
The Sheriff’s Office identified Miller as the suspect and warrants were obtained for his arrest.