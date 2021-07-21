A 42-year-old Brevard County, Florida man was arrested Sunday morning for pulling an Uber driver from a vehicle, punching him in the face and stealing his vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Earl Henry Jones, of Melbourne, was charged with robbery-carjacking without a weapon and battery, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
Jones and a female were drinking in Key West on Saturday night into Sunday morning when they ordered an Uber to take them back to their rental on Geiger Key Road. When they arrived at Geiger Key Marina, Jones became irate that he couldn’t find his cellphone or money clip.
The driver stated Jones began searching the sport utility vehicle. Jones then went to the driver’s side door, punched the driver in the face, then put him in a headlock and threw him to the ground, according to reports on the incident.
Jones chased the driver as he attempted to flee. Jones then got in the SUV and drove it about 100 yards down the road to a vacation rental. Deputies found the SUV with the engine still running.
Jones was found asleep in a nearby rental unit. He admitted to getting into an altercation with the driver and driving away in the SUV, reports state.
The driver was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center with cuts and bruises to his head.