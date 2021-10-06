Authorities arrested a 41-year-old Tavernier man on Monday in Pasco County, Florida, on a warrant out of Monroe County after police say he seriously injured a woman with his truck.
Scott David Alan Hedger was initially charged with leaving the scene without rendering aid, driving with a suspended license, failure to report an injured person and failure to register as a convicted felon following the Sept. 14 incident, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Hedger subsequently was released from jail after posting $50,000 bail.
Detectives interviewed the victim at Kendall Regional Medical Center and obtained additional warrants for attempted murder and aggravated battery, Linhardt said. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted in locating Hedger. Hedger will be returned to Monroe County to face all the charges. His bail is now set at $1 million, Linhardt said.
According to reports, the victim was standing on the step bar of the truck while Hedger was sitting in the driver’s seat during the argument. Hedger put the truck in reverse, causing the victim to fall and get stuck between the step bar and the truck. The victim was dragged as Hedger continued in reverse. He then put the truck in drive and dragged the victim approximately 1,038 feet, Linhardt said.