A 37-year-old Miami man was arrested during the weekend after stealing his friend’s car near the Channel Five Bridge.
Noel Mojarrieta was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, battery, resisting arrest and DUI.
There were no serious injuries reported.
The incident began at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday in Islamorada when an alert was issued for a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta that was reported stolen at Mile Marker 71 by Mojarreita’s friend, who also was the victim. The 36-year-old victim, also from Miami, was found shortly thereafter at a nearby shopping area. He stated he and Mojarrieta are longtime friends who traveled to the Florida Keys to fish the Channel Five Bridge. He added Mojarrieta was intoxicated and high on narcotics, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office report.
At some point, Mojarrieta became upset as he wanted to leave, but the victim was not ready to do so. Both men were in the car when the argument ensued. The victim exited in an attempt to calm Mojarrieta. Mojarrieta also exited. Mojarrieta then placed the victim in a choke hold and dragged him away from the driver’s side of the vehicle. Deputies noted the victim had scrapes and cuts consistent with being dragged on the ground.
Mojarrieta told the victim to get in the passenger seat and sped away on U.S. 1 reaching speeds of 100 mph. The victim pleaded for Mojarrieta to slow down and to let him out. Mojarrieta complied near Mile Marker 81, leaving the victim on the side of the road at the shopping plaza.
The Jetta was located crossing the Snake Creek Bridge northbound, where it failed to maintain a single lane or a consistent speed. Deputies stopped the Jetta near Mile Marker 88. Mojarrieta appeared to be in and out of consciousness, reports state.
Mojarrieta was first taken to Mariners Hospital where he was uncooperative and refused medical care. He was eventually medically cleared at the hospital and taken to jail. He was released on $25,000 bond.