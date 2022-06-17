A 41-year-old Tavernier man arrested last year for seriously injuring a woman with a truck is back in a Keys jail and facing a charge of attempted murder.
Scott David Alan Hedger was initially arrested and charged in September 2021 with leaving the scene without rendering aid, driving with a suspended license, failure to report an injured person and failure to register as a convicted felon (for a prior fleeing and eluding conviction).
Hedger was taken to jail, where he subsequently posted $50,000 bail. Detectives added charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and possession of a stolen vehicle after he was released from jail on the above initial charges.
Hedger was quickly arrested again in Pasco County, Florida in October 2021 on firearms and stolen vehicle charges.
He was subsequently extradited back to Monroe County on Friday following the resolution of the Pasco County case.
The Monroe County case began when Deputy Cristian Santos was called to Broadway in Tavernier at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2021 and found a 28-year-old female bleeding from her arms, legs and chest. She stated her boyfriend caused her injuries by dragging her with his vehicle. She stated they had an argument.
She was able to give a description of the vehicle and describe some of what transpired before she was sedated for her injuries. She was taken to Mariners Hospital and then airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.
Deputies learned through further investigation that the victim was standing on the step bar of the truck, while Hedger was sitting in the driver’s seat during the argument. Hedger put the truck in reverse, causing the victim to fall and get stuck between the step bar and the truck. The victim was dragged as Hedger continued in reverse. He then put the truck in drive and dragged the victim approximately 1,038 feet.
Deputy Jason Farr located and stopped Hedger in the pickup on U.S. 1.