A 52-year-old Miami man was arrested Thursday for possessing undersized mutton snapper and hogfish.
Sergio Sosa was also charged with possessing over-the-limit hogfish, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, on the Long Key Bridge when he inspected Sosa’s catch.
He found three undersized mutton snapper and two undersized hogfish. Sosa was taken to jail.
For information on fishing regulations, visit http://www.myfwc.com.
