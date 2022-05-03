A 52-year-old Miami man was arrested Thursday for possessing undersized mutton snapper and hogfish.

Sergio Sosa was also charged with possessing over-the-limit hogfish, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, on the Long Key Bridge when he inspected Sosa’s catch.

He found three undersized mutton snapper and two undersized hogfish. Sosa was taken to jail.

