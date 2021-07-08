A 41-year-old Miami man was arrested Sunday in the molestation of a 12-year-old girl at an Islamorada hotel.
Rafael Rolando Nicolas was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 16, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Nicholas and another man had been drinking when they returned to the hotel at approximately 1:20 a.m. The other man went to bed with his wife and Nicholas slept on a pullout bed near the victim. All were in the same room.
The other man was woken by his wife a short time later. Nicholas was naked over the victim and touching himself. The other man grabbed a pistol and ordered Nicholas away from the victim and to get dressed. Nicholas dressed and left the room.
The other man’s wife later told detectives that just prior to waking her husband, she saw Nicholas touching the victim. The victim was shouting “No” and telling Nicholas to stop. The victim told detectives the same.
Deputies were given a description of Nicholas’ vehicle and they stopped him on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 105.
Nicholas was taken to jail but was later released on $50,000 bond.