A 53-year-old Key West man was charged with a multiple drug-related violations Monday after he was stopped on Stock Island.
Gregory Joseph Wellet was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and destroying evidence (a glass pipe).
Wellet is facing additional drug-related charges, as he had warrants at the time of his arrest.
Deputy Christopher Schwartz was on patrol at 11 p.m. when he received an alert for a vehicle whose owner was wanted for previous drug sales. Deputy Schwartz spotted the suspect vehicle on Maloney Avenue on Stock Island. He turned on his lights and siren, but the suspect vehicle backed into a parking space, seemingly ignoring the deputy.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Wellet, got out and was very fidgety. Deputy Schwartz ordered Wellet back in the car and to put his hands on the wheel. Sgt. Boyd Williams arrived, as well as a Key West Police K9 Unit, which alerted to drugs in the car.
Approximately 3.5 grams of crack cocaine was found in the car as well as two glass pipes, two razor blades containing cocaine residue, a scale and a pack of small baggies.
Wellet was taken to jail, where he was being held on $335,000 bond.
“Drug dealers — I have little good things to say about,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said Wednesday on U.S. 1 Radio. “To me, they are just a bunch of scumbags taking advantage of our citizens.”