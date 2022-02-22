A 34-year-old Stock Island man was arrested for stealing items from his employer and selling them on Facebook.
Taylor Wayne Tomlinson was charged with dealing in stolen property, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
A manager at Stock Island Marina Village reported on Feb. 15, that one of their employees — Tomlinson — was stealing items from the marina and selling them on Facebook Marketplace.
Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating with the assistance of Key West Police Department detectives.
An undercover plan was formulated to purchase some stolen shoreline power adapter cords from Tomlinson.
Detectives noted the power cords were marked SIMV, short for Stock Island Marina Village, when they purchased them from Tomlinson.
The manager identified the items as belonging to the marina.
Tomlinson showed detectives where he hid other stolen items throughout the marina.
Tomlinson was arrested Feb. 17 and taken to jail following the undercover purchase.
