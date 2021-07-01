A 49-year-old Cudjoe Key man was arrested Monday following an investigation into unlicensed contracting work.
Stephen Paul Humphrey was charged with larceny of $10,000 and engaging in a contracting business without certification/subsequent violation, according to a news release from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The 79-year-old female victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office after she wrote Humphrey a series of checks totaling $10,000 to do sea wall and concrete work at her Cudjoe Key residence.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Business and Federal Regulation investigated the case.
Humphrey fraudulently used other company’s names to pull building permits without their knowledge. Humphrey never started any of the work and kept all the victims’ money, according to Linhardt.
Warrants were issued for Humphrey’s arrest.
Humphrey was booked into jail on Monday and released on $75,000 bond.