A 32-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Sunday night after threatening to kill others with a pellet gun.
Justin Philip Donehoo was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.
There were no injuries reported.
A deputy responded to a residence on the 900 block of Alhambra Drive at approximately 11:46 p.m. regarding a domestic situation. He made contact with a 53-year-old female who stated her nephew, later identified as Donehoo, pointed a black rifle at her. Donehoo was having an argument with a different 28-year-old female, slamming doors and making noise when the 53-year-old confronted him. That’s when Donehoo pointed the rifle — later determined to be a pellet gun — at her and said, “Everyone in this house will be dead before the cops come.”
The older female left and called 911. She told the deputy she believed the rifle to be a real firearm, that she feared Donehoo would shoot her and that she wished to press charges.
Donehoo told deputies he was shooting signs in his room with a pellet gun, which was found in his bedroom. A 9 mm bullet was found in his front pocket.
Donehoo served approximately two years in Florida prison for robbery in Monroe County. He was released in 2013.
Donehoo was taken to the Monroe County Jail and was being held on $50,000 bond.