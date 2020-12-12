A Marco Island man has been arrested and charged in the death of a man who was riding in his boat last July and died after the man was ejected from the boat and struck by the propeller.
Authorities have charged David Brandon Werning, 27, of Marco Island, with vessel homicide, by killing a human being by the operation of his vessel in a reckless manner, likely to cause the death of, or great bodily harm to, another, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Bobby Dube said.
Werning surrendered to authorities on Thursday and was being held Friday on $150,000.
The accident occurred about 5:30 p.m. July 17 in the area of Yacht Channel, five miles north of Long Key Bridge, according to the FWC. Werning was operating a 34-foot Contender boat with four occupants, from Marco Island to Islamorada. While in route to Islamorada, they observed severe weather conditions on the radar and were experiencing mechanical issues with the engines, Dube said.
As they continued transit to Islamorada, the vessel was traveling on-plane, southwest at approximately 50 knots. As the vessel approached Yacht Channel, it was experiencing a very rough sea state and encountering severe thunderstorms. While traveling on-plane, the operator, Werning, took a sharp turn to enter the channel. Due to the speed at which Werning was operating the vessel and the sharp turn during a rough sea state, three of Werning’s occupants were ejected, killing one of them, Dube said. The deceased was Sean Hurley, 25.
An interview with Werning concluded that he “neglected to take necessary precautions which may be required by the ordinary practice of seaman,” Dube wrote in a news release.
“Werning was operating his vessel through an area highly transited by vessels,” Dube wrote. “During multiple stages throughout the investigation it was documented that Werning was experiencing mechanical issues with his vessel, was encountering severe weather which caused him limited visibility. He still decided to traverse at a high rate of speed. Werning was not operating his vessel with the consequences of neglect in mind. Werning had two distinct opportunities to take precautions and assume his responsibility for the safety of himself, his passenger, and approaching vessels.”
Based on the information from Werning’s GPS downloaded data, the weather conditions at the time of the incident included wind speeds of 25 miles per hour to 31 miles per hour with wind gust, thunderstorms, and rough seas with 2- to 6-foot waves, Dube said.
“This information, coupled with both Werning’s and all other occupant statements as to poor visibility at the time of the accident, shows Werning did not take the necessary precautions to traverse this area safely,” Dube wrote.
He failed to maintain a safe speed while operating his vessel at 50 knots with poor visibility. This failure caused Werning to sharply turn the vessel and eject three of four of his occupants killing one of them, Dube wrote.