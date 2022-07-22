A 43-year-old Big Coppitt Key man was arrested Tuesday, July 19, after attacking another man with a crowbar and was stabbed when the victim defended himself.
Jason Taylor was charged with aggravated battery, burglary and trespassing, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Two of the charges are felonies.
Deputies were called to a residence on Barcelona Drive on Big Coppitt Key at 11:40 p.m. regarding a fight in progress. There was blood on the ground where the fight occurred, reports state.
The victim and a female witness, Taylor’s ex-girlfriend, came out of the residence. Both stated they returned to the residence earlier and Taylor was waiting for them. The female witness added she previously filed for a trespass order against Taylor at the residence. Both stated Taylor was screaming at them and began banging on the residence door when they entered.
Some time went by, and the victim went to leave the residence when he was attacked outside by Taylor, reports state. Taylor hit the victim with the crowbar multiple times and punched him in the face, Linhardt said. The victim said he felt his life was in danger, so he brandished a pocketknife and slashed Taylor in the back. Taylor then fled the scene, reports state. Deputies noted the victim was bleeding from the mouth and had other injuries consistent with his story.
Deputies know Taylor from previous encounters with law enforcement. He is known to live on a boat just off Big Coppitt Key. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer arrived and took deputies out to the bay where Taylor was located, and he was arrested.
Taylor was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for treatment and then to jail, where he was being held on bond totaling $166,000.