Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 39-year-old former Marathon resident in Beaufort, South Carolina for his role in the drug-related death of 42-year-old Brandon Marr of Grassy Key, and deputies are searching for another suspect in the case.

meyers

Meyers

“I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office as well as our law enforcement partners out of state for their hard work on this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “This is the second time within a year the Sheriff’s Office has arrested a drug dealer in connection with a drug-related death and we will continue to hold these criminals accountable for their actions.”