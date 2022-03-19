Authorities arrested a suspected migrant smuggler near a Marathon boat ramp before he was reportedly taking off to Cuba to pick up and smuggle migrants into the United States.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 32-year-old Tequesta, Florida man Thursday for illegally transporting approximately 200 gallons of gasoline in large drums in a go-fast boat, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Jose Manuel Ramirez De Leon was charged with the unlawful conveyance of fuel.
The Sheriff’s Office stopped a GMC truck towing a 27-foot Carrera boat with twin 250 horsepower outboards for no tag on the trailer at approximately 4 p.m. at the Aviation Boulevard boat ramp in Marathon, Linhardt said. The U.S. Border Patrol also responded to the scene.
Ramirez De Leon was identified as the driver of the pickup. Deputies found six 33-gallon drums containing gasoline inside the boat. An electric fuel pump commonly used in human smuggling operations was found in the center console, as well as a satellite phone and a box of Dramamine, Linhardt said.
A GPS on the boat had coordinates saved for a location in Cuba. Ramirez De Leon admitted that he was headed to Cuba to pick up Cubans and return to the U.S. Ramirez De Leon was taken to jail, Linhardt said.
The Florida Keys has seen a significant rise in migrant smuggling operations and attempted migrant landings from both Cuba and Haiti in the past year.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 961 Cubans compared to 838 Cuban Migrants in all of fiscal year 2021, which ended in October, and 49 Cubans in fiscal year 2020 and 313 in fiscal year 2019.On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 21 people to Cuba, following two interdictions of undocumented migrants due to safety of life at sea concerns.
While on a routine patrol, Kathleen Moore’s crew interdicted a sailing vessel at about 1:30 p.m. March 11 approximately 46 miles south of Key West.
A boater notified Coast Guard Sector Key West, at about 11 a.m. March 12 of a rustic vessel approximately 5 miles east of Islamorada.
“Navigating the seas in a less than seaworthy vessel is dangerous and could result in loss of life,” said Lt. Karolina Del Hierro Vega, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “Coast Guard crews and our local and federal law enforcement partners maintain an active presence with air and sea assets every day through the Florida Straits to help save lives by removing people from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous migrant voyages. We urge people not to take to the sea in unseaworthy vessels.”
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.