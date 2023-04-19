For the fourth time in little more than a year, authorities have arrested a suspected drug dealer on murder charges stemming from the overdose of a person who purchased the drugs.

jerimiah johnson

Johnson

Former Marathon resident Jeremiah Johnson, 42, was captured in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday, April 16, and will be extradited to the Florida Keys. He faces charges of murder and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.