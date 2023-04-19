For the fourth time in little more than a year, authorities have arrested a suspected drug dealer on murder charges stemming from the overdose of a person who purchased the drugs.
Former Marathon resident Jeremiah Johnson, 42, was captured in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday, April 16, and will be extradited to the Florida Keys. He faces charges of murder and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Authorities had been searching for Johnson following the February arrest of Ronald Meyers III, 39, in South Carolina, for his role in the drug-related death of 42-year-old Brandon Marr of Grassy Key.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of an overdose death on Grassy Key in February 2022 where Marr’s body was discovered at a friend’s apartment. His death was caused by a combination of alcohol and cocaine use, Linhardt said.
The Major Crimes Unit and Special Operations Detectives worked with members of the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office and discovered Marr had contacted Meyers several times to purchase cocaine in the hours before his death, Linhardt said.
Meyers was unable to facilitate the transaction but made arrangements for Johnson to sell Marr the cocaine on his behalf, Linhardt said. Detectives executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence and obtained evidence of that communication between Meyers and Johnson. Meyers and Johnson also removed evidence from their residence upon learning Marr died.
According to a Tulsa news report, Johnson’s arrest Sunday came after an anonymous tipster informed police Johnson had been admitted to a hospital, arrest reports state, and was discharged.
In March, deputies arrested Alexis Joy Sather, 23, of Marathon, on charges of murder for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose of 53-year-old Amanda Roberts of Grassy Key, according to Linhardt.
Roberts was found dead at her residence on Sept. 2, 2022. Evidence of drug use was found at the scene, Linhardt said. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a fentanyl and diazepam overdose. The ensuing investigation showed Sather sold Roberts the fentanyl that led to her death, Linhardt said.
Sather was already in jail on other drug-related charges when she was additionally charged with Roberts’ death, Linhardt said.
In January 2022, prosecutors filed criminal charges against a 52-year-old Key Largo man who reportedly supplied crack cocaine to a woman who later died after ingesting the drug.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office charged Anthony Earl Fuller with homicide-negligent manslaughter following an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The case began on Aug. 14, 2021, when the Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit Detectives responded to a Key Largo residence on 78th Avenue regarding the death of 51-year-old Jennifer Winslow, Linhardt said.
The investigation revealed Winslow ingested crack cocaine just prior to her death, Linhardt said. Further investigation revealed Fuller provided or sold her the drugs, according to Linhardt.
State law allows for homicide or manslaughter charges against people who supply others with drugs, and such cases have been tried in other circuit courts in Florida, Monroe County Attorney Dennis Ward said.
Fuller was already in jail at the time of his arrest on other drug-related charges when he was additionally charged.