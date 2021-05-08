A 43-year-old Cutler Bay man was arrested on Monday in the theft of $4,500 worth of fishing gear from a sinking boat. Christopher Peter Suda faces charges of grand theft and burglary, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred on March 8 when the victim ran his 48-foot boat into some mangroves in Tavernier. The victim — who lives in Texas and is not familiar with the area — contacted a friend to pick him up as the boat was taking on water. The friend picked him up, they left the scene and the victim contacted a marine tow company to retrieve his vessel, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
The tow company responded. A man in a 28-foot boat then appeared at the crash site. The man, later identified as Suda, told the marine tow captain he knew the boat owner and began taking fishing gear from the damaged boat. The tow captain took pictures of the suspect and his boat number, which were later used to find and identify Suda, Linhardt said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Sheriff’s Office detectives spoke to Suda several times after the incident. His story changed several times, including whether he actually took any items; he eventually admitted to possessing the gear, Linhardt said.